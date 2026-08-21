14 Students Suspended Over ABVP-NSUI Clash At EFLU In Hyderabad
A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI members at EFLU on August 14, resulting in injuries to seven students and the registration of cases.
By PTI
Published : August 21, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Fourteen students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here were suspended from the institution in connection with the recent violent clash between ABVP and NSUI members at the campus, officials said on Thursday. The suspended students are pursuing BA, MA and Ph D courses.
The University Administration issued orders suspending seven students each from the two student organisations involved after they were booked by police for the clash. The suspended students were further told to vacate the hostel until the enquiry by the Committee constituted by the EFLU Administration against them gets completed, official sources said.
Meanwhile, the EFLU Students' Union along with cadres of NSUI and other organisations on Thursday staged a protest demanding revocation of the suspension of the NSUI members. A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI members at the EFLU campus on August 14, resulting in injuries to at least seven students and registration of cases.
The clash happened following an argument between the cadres of the two student groups during a protest by ABVP members at a women's hostel on August 13. The NSUI accused the ABVP members of making casteist slurs against a student, besides assaulting the EFLU Students' Union Vice-President. It further alleged that a group of ABVP members attacked its members with sticks and glass bottles, leaving several students seriously injured.
However, according to the ABVP EFLU Unit, on August 13, one of the wardens spoke rudely and made certain remarks against two female students who had requested to stay as roommates. After which, its members raised the issue and held a peaceful protest in support of the students and also highlighted concerns regarding basic hostel facilities, including clean washrooms and safe drinking water.
Police had said seven students --four members from the NSUI and three from ABVP-- were injured in the clash. Four NSUI members who suffered "serious" head injuries were hospitalised. Based on the complaint and counter-complaint, cases were registered against members of both the student groups at Osmania University police station.
Seven members of the ABVP were arrested and sent in judicial custody, while seven belonging to NSUI, against whom a case was registered, were also arrested and granted station bail, police had said. The seven members of the ABVP were subsequently granted bail and released from jail.
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Seven Students Injured After ABVP-NSUI Clash At EFLU Campus In Hyderabad; Cases Booked