ETV Bharat / state

14 Students Suspended Over ABVP-NSUI Clash At EFLU In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fourteen students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here were suspended from the institution in connection with the recent violent clash between ABVP and NSUI members at the campus, officials said on Thursday. The suspended students are pursuing BA, MA and Ph D courses.

The University Administration issued orders suspending seven students each from the two student organisations involved after they were booked by police for the clash. The suspended students were further told to vacate the hostel until the enquiry by the Committee constituted by the EFLU Administration against them gets completed, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the EFLU Students' Union along with cadres of NSUI and other organisations on Thursday staged a protest demanding revocation of the suspension of the NSUI members. A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI members at the EFLU campus on August 14, resulting in injuries to at least seven students and registration of cases.

The clash happened following an argument between the cadres of the two student groups during a protest by ABVP members at a women's hostel on August 13. The NSUI accused the ABVP members of making casteist slurs against a student, besides assaulting the EFLU Students' Union Vice-President. It further alleged that a group of ABVP members attacked its members with sticks and glass bottles, leaving several students seriously injured.