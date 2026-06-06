ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 150 Students Of Aided School In Kerala's Wayanad Fall Ill; 38 Hospitalised

Wayanad: Nearly 150 students of an aided upper primary school at Koilady in this north Kerala district are undergoing treatment for fever and vomiting over the last three days, officials said. The children are students of the Mar Baselios Aided Upper Primary School and of them 38, who continued to show discomfort, have been admitted to the Bathery Taluk hospital, they said.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) said that there was currently no need to be worried and that as a precautionary measure, a week-long holiday has been declared for the school.