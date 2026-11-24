ETV Bharat / state

4 Students Killed, 32 Injured As Truck Rams School Bus On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In UP

A speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Tuesday morning. ( X@kannaujfire )

Kannauj: Four students were killed and at least 32 people, including 22 students, sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Tuesday.

The accident took place between 5.30 am and 5.45 am this morning near the 209-kilometre mark of the expressway, under the jurisdiction of the Thathia police station. Police officials said the bus had halted to allow the students to relieve themselves when the truck rammed into it. Officials said the bus carrying around 50 students and staff from Kaushambi was returning from Mathura, where the schoolchildren had gone for a trip.

The bus was hit from behind by the speeding truck. The impact of the collision was severe, killing four and leaving several children and school staff injured and creating panic among those on board. Following the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision. Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, and the injured children were shifted by ambulances to the Medical College in Tirwa for treatment. Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar also reached the Medical College after being informed about the accident. The two officials met the injured children and took stock of their condition.