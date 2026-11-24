4 Students Killed, 32 Injured As Truck Rams School Bus On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In UP
Around 50 students and six teachers were on the bus that had stopped to allow students to relieve themselves when the truck rammed into it.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Kannauj: Four students were killed and at least 32 people, including 22 students, sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Tuesday.
The accident took place between 5.30 am and 5.45 am this morning near the 209-kilometre mark of the expressway, under the jurisdiction of the Thathia police station. Police officials said the bus had halted to allow the students to relieve themselves when the truck rammed into it. Officials said the bus carrying around 50 students and staff from Kaushambi was returning from Mathura, where the schoolchildren had gone for a trip.
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दि0 24.11.2026 को समय लगभग प्रातः 05:30 बजे आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर बस-ट्रक का एक्सीडेंट हो गया था तथा fs यूनिट ने मौके पर पहुंचकर एक्सीडेंट में घायलों को उपचार हेतु एम्बुलेंस द्वारा अस्पताल भेज दिया। @fireserviceup @kannaujpolice https://t.co/vYy70CNa3q— Kannauj Fire & Emergency Services (@kannaujfire) November 24, 2026
The bus was hit from behind by the speeding truck. The impact of the collision was severe, killing four and leaving several children and school staff injured and creating panic among those on board. Following the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision.
Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, and the injured children were shifted by ambulances to the Medical College in Tirwa for treatment.
Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar also reached the Medical College after being informed about the accident. The two officials met the injured children and took stock of their condition.
"A school bus carrying around 50 students and staff from Kaushambi was returning from Mathura when a truck rammed into it from behind near the 209-km mark of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Thathia at around 5.45 am. Four children were declared dead at the trauma centre of Tirwa Medical College. The school principal and another child sustained serious injuries and are being referred to Kanpur, while 22 children with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Tirwa Medical College," SP Kumar told the media.
Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Four school students were killed, and around 22 were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the 209-km mark in Thathia. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and the injured students… pic.twitter.com/8P4XR0EOnD— IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2026
Officials also directed the medical staff to ensure that all injured students receive the best possible treatment and that adequate medical arrangements are made for their care. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
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