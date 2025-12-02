ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | 42 School Children Injured, 4 Serious After Bus Skids Off The Bridge

The mangled remains of the bus that met with an accident in Satara district of Maharashtra ( ETV Bharat )

Satara: At least 42 children were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Satara district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Mahendra Jagtap, Police Inspector, Karad Gramin Police Station, said, "The students of BP College in Niphad, Nashik, had gone to Konkan for a trip when their bus met with a tragic accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Wathar village in Karad tehsil. Work has been going on a bridge in the limits of Wathar village. The driver was passing this stretch before dawn and was not able to estimate the road conditions in the dark. The bus slid and fell off the bridge."

The parents of the students were scared as soon as they got the information about the mishap. The parents tried contacting the Karad police to get information about the accident.