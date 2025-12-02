Maharashtra | 42 School Children Injured, 4 Serious After Bus Skids Off The Bridge
The mishap took place near Karad when the school children were returning from a picnic back home to Nashik
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Satara: At least 42 children were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Satara district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.
Mahendra Jagtap, Police Inspector, Karad Gramin Police Station, said, "The students of BP College in Niphad, Nashik, had gone to Konkan for a trip when their bus met with a tragic accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Wathar village in Karad tehsil. Work has been going on a bridge in the limits of Wathar village. The driver was passing this stretch before dawn and was not able to estimate the road conditions in the dark. The bus slid and fell off the bridge."
The parents of the students were scared as soon as they got the information about the mishap. The parents tried contacting the Karad police to get information about the accident.
Many of the injured were rushed to Krishna Hospital in Karad. Police officers and staff of Karad Rural and Highway Relief Centre rushed to the spot as soon as they received information of the mishap.
Eye-witnesses said the local residents of Wathar assisted the cops while rescuing the children. A total of 42 students were injured in the accident, of which 10 have been admitted to Venutai Chavan Upa Zilla Hospital and 32 to Krishna Hospital in Karad.
Hospitals said four students are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, there are reports, even the girls from this college had gone on the trip; however, the authorities had put them on a separate bus, and they escaped this accident.
