48 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning During School Picnic In Rajasthan
Suspected food poisoning after consuming lassi has triggered an investigation by the state health department.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Nearly 48 students fell ill during a school picnic to a water park in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district and were admitted to the district hospital following suspected food poisoning on Thursday.
Doctors suspect they developed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming 'lassi' (a drink prepared by blending yogurt with water) during the school picnic.
According to hospital sources, the children complained of vomiting, abdominal pain, and anxiety. Preliminary investigations suggest a case of suspected food poisoning while the state health department has launched an investigation into the incident.
All students belong to a school in Jaitsar area and had travelled to Sri Ganganagar, accompanied by school staff, on a picnic. When they arrived at the water park, suddenly, some of them started feeling uneasy and a few moments later, several others started complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain.
Seeing their condition deteriorating, the school staff and administration immediately arranged for ambulances and other vehicles to transport them to the district hospital. After arriving at the hospital, a team of doctors attended them and primary treatment was started.
CMHO Dr Ajay Singla said 48 children were brought to the hospital of whom, 10 have been declared fit for discharge after their condition stabilised, while the remaining are undergoing treatment. "Preliminary investigations point to a suspected case of food poisoning. It is suspected that the situation may have risen due to lassi that they consumed," he said.
The health department is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident while a team of doctors is continuously monitoring their health condition. Currently, the condition of most of the children is reported to be out of danger, doctors said.
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