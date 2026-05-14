ETV Bharat / state

48 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning During School Picnic In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: Nearly 48 students fell ill during a school picnic to a water park in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district and were admitted to the district hospital following suspected food poisoning on Thursday.

Doctors suspect they developed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming 'lassi' (a drink prepared by blending yogurt with water) during the school picnic.

According to hospital sources, the children complained of vomiting, abdominal pain, and anxiety. Preliminary investigations suggest a case of suspected food poisoning while the state health department has launched an investigation into the incident.

All students belong to a school in Jaitsar area and had travelled to Sri Ganganagar, accompanied by school staff, on a picnic. When they arrived at the water park, suddenly, some of them started feeling uneasy and a few moments later, several others started complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain.