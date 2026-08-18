ETV Bharat / state

Over Two Dozen Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-day Meal In Bihar School

Nalanda: More than two dozen students fell ill after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened at a middle school in Parasi in the Noorsarai police station area, following which the affected students were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital, they said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the hospital and took stock of the students' condition. He said all the children were out of danger. Principal Shailendra Kumar Singh said the mid-day meal, comprising soybean rice, was supplied by an NGO as per the prescribed menu.