ETV Bharat / state

7 More Shigella Cases Confirmed In Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad: Seven more cases of Shigella infection have been confirmed among students of a school in Kerala's Wayanad district, taking the total number of infected children to 16, health officials said on Friday.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr K T Rekha said that infectious disease surveillance and preventive and control awareness activities have been strengthened in the hill district. The DMO, in a statement, also said that the health condition of all the 16 children who have been confirmed to be infected was currently satisfactory.

She advised that children with symptoms should minimise contact with others, and necessary precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease from children to others and adults.

If any new symptoms appear, health workers should be informed immediately, and treatment should be sought at the nearest health centres, the DMO said and advised not to self-medicate.

Rekha also informed that the public should strictly follow the precautionary and preventive instructions issued by the Health Department. She cautioned the public to observe personal hygiene and ensure the cleanliness of the surroundings and food materials.