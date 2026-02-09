150 Sheep Found Dead In Village In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
It is suspected that the sheep were killed by a pack of wild animals at Raghava village in Ramgarh.
Jaisalmer: Around 150 sheep were found dead on Monday in Raghava village at Ramgarh, a border area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
The incident occurred in the cattle pen of a local, Derawar Singh cattle pen, where the sheep were resting at night. It is reported that a herd of wild animals entered the pen late at night and attacked the sheep. When Singh returned to the pen in the morning, he was shocked to find carcasses of his sheep lying all around.
Villagers stated that it was impossible for a single animal to kill such a large number of sheep. They said the sheep may have been attacked by multiple animals. Deep wounds from sharp teeth were found on the sheep's carcasses. As soon as news of the incident spread, people from nearby villages rushed to the spot.
Villagers have demanded that the administration provide adequate financial assistance to Singh. Villagers say that Singh sustained his family with the sheep and the loss is a major crisis for him.
On being informed of the incident, the local Patwari rushed to the spot, assessed the damage, and prepared a report. The police and forest department were then informed. The Forest department team is examining footprints found at the spot to identify the animal/s that killed the sheep.
Ramgarh police station in-charge Bhutaram Vishnoi said the sheep might have been killed by a wild animal or stray dogs, but a final conclusion can be reached only after the report of the postmortem on the carcasses is received.
