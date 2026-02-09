ETV Bharat / state

150 Sheep Found Dead In Village In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Around 150 sheep were found dead on Monday in Raghava village at Ramgarh, a border area of ​Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The incident occurred in the cattle pen of a local, Derawar Singh cattle pen, where the sheep were resting at night. It is reported that a herd of wild animals entered the pen late at night and attacked the sheep. When Singh returned to the pen in the morning, he was shocked to find carcasses of his sheep lying all around.

Villagers stated that it was impossible for a single animal to kill such a large number of sheep. They said the sheep may have been attacked by multiple animals. Deep wounds from sharp teeth were found on the sheep's carcasses. As soon as news of the incident spread, people from nearby villages rushed to the spot.