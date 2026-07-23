Several Sanitation Workers Injured In Police Lathi-Charge During Protest In Punjab's Barnala
The clash occurred near SD College, where sanitation workers and police engaged in a heated confrontation.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:15 AM IST
Barnala: Tension over the ongoing strike by sanitation workers in Punjab's Barnala turned violent on Tuesday after police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesters opposing a civic drive to clear garbage from the city.
The clash occurred near SD College, where sanitation workers and police engaged in a heated confrontation. Several sanitation workers were injured in the lathi-charge, while a woman protester sustained serious injuries and was seen bleeding during the incident.
The confrontation erupted after the Barnala Municipal Corporation began lifting garbage from different parts of the city in compliance with directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had ordered civic authorities to ensure proper sanitation during the monsoon season to prevent the spread of diseases.
According to officials, sanitation workers attempted to stop the garbage removal operation, which lead to a standoff with police. Authorities said force was used after protesters allegedly obstructed the municipal team's work.
During the protest, sanitation workers also staged symbolic demonstrations against the Punjab government and accused it of ignoring their long-pending demands.
Sanitation Workers' Union president Gulshan Kumar, women's wing president Bindu Rani, and union leader Ravi Kumar said their demands, including the regularisation of employees and other service-related issues, are pending for a long time.
They alleged that the state government has been delaying a resolution and said that the strike would continue until all demands are accepted. The union leaders also cautioned that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would face political consequences in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections if the issues remain unresolved.
Defending the police action, officials said their primary responsibility was to maintain law and order while ensuring compliance with the High Court's directions.
They said that the accumulation of garbage during the monsoon season could pose a serious public health risk by increasing the spread of infectious diseases. Police said efforts were also made to persuade protesters to cooperate peacefully.
Barnala mayor Hasanpreet Bhardwaj said that many of the sanitation workers' demands had already been accepted, while some issues are pending before the courts and therefore cannot be resolved immediately.
He appealed to the striking workers to cooperate with the municipal authorities in the larger public interest and help maintain cleanliness in the city during the rainy season.
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