ETV Bharat / state

Several Sanitation Workers Injured In Police Lathi-Charge During Protest In Punjab's Barnala

Barnala: Tension over the ongoing strike by sanitation workers in Punjab's Barnala turned violent on Tuesday after police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesters opposing a civic drive to clear garbage from the city.

The clash occurred near SD College, where sanitation workers and police engaged in a heated confrontation. Several sanitation workers were injured in the lathi-charge, while a woman protester sustained serious injuries and was seen bleeding during the incident.

The confrontation erupted after the Barnala Municipal Corporation began lifting garbage from different parts of the city in compliance with directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had ordered civic authorities to ensure proper sanitation during the monsoon season to prevent the spread of diseases.

According to officials, sanitation workers attempted to stop the garbage removal operation, which lead to a standoff with police. Authorities said force was used after protesters allegedly obstructed the municipal team's work.

During the protest, sanitation workers also staged symbolic demonstrations against the Punjab government and accused it of ignoring their long-pending demands.

Sanitation Workers' Union president Gulshan Kumar, women's wing president Bindu Rani, and union leader Ravi Kumar said their demands, including the regularisation of employees and other service-related issues, are pending for a long time.