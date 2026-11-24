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3 Sanitation Workers Die Of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Hyderabad

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Three sanitation workers died due to suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at an apartment complex at Bachupally here on Tuesday, police said.

The worker of an agency entered the septic tank to clean it, but began shouting for help following which two others entered it. The three, however, got stuck in the sludge and died due to asphyxiation, they said.

"They could not exit the septic tank as there was only one manhole. People nearby rushed to the spot after a colleague of the workers shouted for help," a police official said. Police reached the spot after receiving information and began investigating the tragedy.