4 Run Over By Train While On Way To Attend PM Modi's Taherpur Rally In Bengal
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident that killed four people and injured two others.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
Kolkata: In a tragic accident in West Bengal's Nadia district, four people died after being hit by a train, while two others were injured as they were on their way to Taherpur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Saturday, police said.
Police said the deceased and injured were among a group of people who were on their way to attend the Prime Minister's rally. All deceased and injured are residents from Murshidabad district.
Upon receiving news of the incident, senior railway and police officials rushed to the spot. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. The incident occurred near Taherpur station.
It is learned that 40 people had arrived from Murshidabad on Friday night to attend PM Modi's rally. All of them are reportedly from Sabaldah village in the Burwan area. Some of them went to the railway tracks to relieve themselves in the early morning. At that time, they were hit by an approaching train, and four of them were thrown onto the tracks. The injuries were so severe that they died on the spot.
Two people were admitted to the local Shaktinagar Hospital in a critical condition. According to hospital sources, one person's condition is serious. Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred due to significantly reduced visibility caused by dense fog this morning. The train was not visible, leading to the accident. However, other aspects are also being investigated.
"Four people who were hit by a train died on the spot, while two others who were near the railway tracks were injured. They are being treated at a hospital. The incident took place early morning. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," a senior officer of Nadia district police said.
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slammed the BJP for ignoring the tragic incident and going ahead with the rally.
Terrible tragedy hushed up at altar of @narendramodi ego. @BJP4India supporters brought from far Murshidabad for PM Rally in Ranaghat today. Rally next to rail line. 4 went to answer nature’s call & were killed by 31814 Dn local train near Taherpur. BJP ignored, blacked out &… pic.twitter.com/lGkVONidti— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 20, 2025
In a social media post on X, she said, "Terrible tragedy hushed up at the altar of @narendramodi ego.@BJP4India supporters brought from far Murshidabad for PM Rally in Ranaghat today. Rally next to the rail line. 4 went to answer nature’s call & were killed by 31814 Dn local train near Taherpur. BJP ignored, blacked out & went ahead with the rally."
