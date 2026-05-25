Stranded Midair: Gulmarg Gondola In Jammu Kashmir Develops Technical Snag; Rescue Underway
Officials said hundreds of tourists who were enjoying the ride were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the SDRF and NDRF.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid peak tourist season in Kashmir, the world-famous cable car Gulmarg gondola developed a technical snag leaving hundreds of tourists stranded stranded at the high-altitude ski destination on Monday. A massive rescue operation is underway at the famous resort even as operations of both phases of the cable car service were suspended following the malfunction.
Managing Director Cable Car Corporation, Syed Qamar Sajjad, told the media that all passengers stranded in the cabins are safe and the situation is expected to be completely resolved within the next three to four hours.
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Rescue Operations underway at Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service got halted due to a technical fault.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026
(Source: Fire Service) https://t.co/dT1bZYseTi pic.twitter.com/u7RlHZb8Ev
"There is no major issue, it is only a technical glitch," he said, adding that four specialised cable car rescue teams are engaged in the operation, while police and SDRF personnel are also assisting at the site. He said that out of the 52 stranded cabins, six have been cleared so far.
Officials said tourists who were enjoying the ride were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, they said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government is "closely monitoring" the situation.
Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground.…— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 25, 2026
"All cabins are intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground," the chief minister said in a post on X.
"The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic," he added.
Meanwhile DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat has left for Gulmarg following the gondola breakdown incident. Senior officials are also present at the site as rescue operations continue.
The cable car authorities said the service will remain temporarily shut until inspection and technical assessment are completed to ensure safe resumption of operations.
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