ETV Bharat / state

Stranded Midair: Gulmarg Gondola In Jammu Kashmir Develops Technical Snag; Rescue Underway

Srinagar: Amid peak tourist season in Kashmir, the world-famous cable car Gulmarg gondola developed a technical snag leaving hundreds of tourists stranded stranded at the high-altitude ski destination on Monday. A massive rescue operation is underway at the famous resort even as operations of both phases of the cable car service were suspended following the malfunction.

Managing Director Cable Car Corporation, Syed Qamar Sajjad, told the media that all passengers stranded in the cabins are safe and the situation is expected to be completely resolved within the next three to four hours.

"There is no major issue, it is only a technical glitch," he said, adding that four specialised cable car rescue teams are engaged in the operation, while police and SDRF personnel are also assisting at the site. He said that out of the 52 stranded cabins, six have been cleared so far.

Officials said tourists who were enjoying the ride were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, they said.