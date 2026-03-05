ETV Bharat / state

Several Rajasthan Courts Get Bomb Threat Emails

By Vikas Vyas and Arvind Vyas

Jaipur/Bikaner/Jodhpur: Three courts in Rajasthan received bomb threat emails on Thursday, prompting authorities to evacuate their premises for safety and conduct intensive combing for any explosive materials, police said.

All courts in Bikaner, the Jodhpur rural district judge's court, and the Jaipur civil court were evacuated due to the threat. However, no explosives or any suspicious material have been found yet during the combing. Jaipur Sadar police station officer Brijmohan Kaviya said the email was received in the official email address of the Sessions Court, threatening to bomb the Civil Court (room no. 125).

"Following the information, the police, anti-terrorism squad (ATS) team, and the bomb and dog squads rushed to the spot. Civil defence teams, fire tenders and ambulances were also deployed at the spot. A thorough search of the court premises was carried out. However, no suspicious object was found, and the investigation into the emails is ongoing," he added.