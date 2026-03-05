Several Rajasthan Courts Get Bomb Threat Emails
The Bikaner district court and subordinate courts, the Jodhpur rural district judge's court, and the Jaipur civil court were evacuated for an intense combing operation.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
By Vikas Vyas and Arvind Vyas
Jaipur/Bikaner/Jodhpur: Three courts in Rajasthan received bomb threat emails on Thursday, prompting authorities to evacuate their premises for safety and conduct intensive combing for any explosive materials, police said.
All courts in Bikaner, the Jodhpur rural district judge's court, and the Jaipur civil court were evacuated due to the threat. However, no explosives or any suspicious material have been found yet during the combing. Jaipur Sadar police station officer Brijmohan Kaviya said the email was received in the official email address of the Sessions Court, threatening to bomb the Civil Court (room no. 125).
"Following the information, the police, anti-terrorism squad (ATS) team, and the bomb and dog squads rushed to the spot. Civil defence teams, fire tenders and ambulances were also deployed at the spot. A thorough search of the court premises was carried out. However, no suspicious object was found, and the investigation into the emails is ongoing," he added.
Similarly, the Bikaner district court complex and subordinate courts also received bomb threats in their respective official IDs, sending police on high alert and evacuating the court premises. Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar, additional SP Chakravarti Singh Rathore and several station officers reached the spot along with the fire brigade.
The SP said every nook and corner of the court premises is being thoroughly searched by the bomb and dog squad personnel for security reasons. However, nothing suspicious has been found yet. There were not many people in the court premises at the time of receiving the threat, and those inside were asked to evacuate for safety, he added.
Notably, the Rajasthan High Court has received several such emails in recent days. However, the motive behind these threats has not yet been revealed. Police say the senders are using proxy servers, which are difficult to trace.
