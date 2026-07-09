ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Over 10,000 Drug Addicts Granted Immunity From Prosecution

Chandigarh: Under the AAP government's 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign launched in March 2025, 10,656 drug addicts have so far been granted immunity from prosecution under Section 64A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Instead of being prosecuted for consuming illegal drugs or possessing small quantities for personal use, they have been admitted to government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres for treatment and recovery, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The Punjab Police registered 51,516 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 67,519 persons from March 1, 2025, to July 6, 2026. During the same time, over 10,000 people were given immunity from prosecution, reflecting the force's dual approach of curbing the supply of drugs in Punjab and connecting people in need of health intervention with the state facilities, it said.

"This compassionate view of the state reflects its understanding that individuals suffering from substance abuse need rehabilitation and treatment rather than punishment. It is, in effect, also a proof that Section 64A of the NDPS Act is being used as intended by the state," the statement said.

"The provision grants immunity from prosecution to drug addicts who voluntarily undergo de-addiction treatment, allowing them to avoid the punishment otherwise prescribed under relevant sections of the Act," it added.

Medical professionals assess each beneficiary and prepare an individualised treatment plan that includes detoxification, psychiatric care, counselling, behavioural therapy, and relapse prevention, it said.

Given the recent success of this programme, in the days to come, the police will continue to connect more victims to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, "The fight against drugs is not only about arresting peddlers but also about giving every person trapped in addiction a fair chance to recover.