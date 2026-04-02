ETV Bharat / state

Several Policemen Injured As Miscreants Hurl Stones At Them In Bengal's Birbhum, 14 Arrested

Kolkata: Several policemen were injured, including an OC, when miscreants hurled stones at them in West Bengal's Birhum district, an officer said on Thursday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Suri police station, Shailendra Upadhyay, was among those injured after miscreants hurled stones and bricks at the police team at Kukhudihi village.

According to police, the trouble began after an earthmover machine engaged in construction work near a graveyard accidentally dug into soil covering a grave, triggering tension.

The earthmover operator was subsequently detained by a section of locals, leading to a confrontation between two groups belonging to same community, the officer said.

Police personnel initially reached the spot and attempted to pacify the crowd and secure the release of the driver. However, the mob hurled stones and bricks at the police team, injuring several policemen, including the OC.