5 Policemen Killed In Collision Between Truck And Car In Odisha's Jharsuguda

Damaged remains of a truck after it collided with a police vehicle, near National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda district, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. Five police personnel were killled in the incident. ( PTI )

Jharsuguda: At least five police personnel were killed, and two were seriously injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and a truck on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda district in Odisha on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with a Bolero, a police official said.

Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police Madhusikta Mishra said the accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. "5 people in the Bolero died, and 2 are in critical condition," she said.

The injured personnel were first shifted to Burla and then to Bargarh Medical College. The truck driver has also been injured and is undergoing treatment, the officer said.