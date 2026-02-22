5 Policemen Killed In Collision Between Truck And Car In Odisha's Jharsuguda
Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhusikta Mishra informed that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Jharsuguda: At least five police personnel were killed, and two were seriously injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and a truck on National Highway 49 in Jharsuguda district in Odisha on Sunday.
The incident occurred near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with a Bolero, a police official said.
Jharsuguda Additional Superintendent of Police Madhusikta Mishra said the accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. "5 people in the Bolero died, and 2 are in critical condition," she said.
The injured personnel were first shifted to Burla and then to Bargarh Medical College. The truck driver has also been injured and is undergoing treatment, the officer said.
The deceased were identified as Home Guard Bhakta Mirdha, Constables Kashiram Bhoi, Devdatt Saha, Havildar Lingaraj Dhurua, and DSI Niranjan Kujur. "A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway," Mishra said. The truck turned to its side after the collision, and the police vehicle was completely damaged in the accident, she added.
Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathi expressed grief over the incident. "An unfortunate incident has taken place today. Five police personnel have died in a road accident. We are all shocked by this. The central government has approved funds for the widening of NH 49. Work on it will start soon. The Chief Minister is aware of this incident," he said.
