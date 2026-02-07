ETV Bharat / state

About 37,000 Players Without Diet Allowance For 10 Months In Haryana, Claims Aap's Dhanda

Chandigarh: Senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda on Saturday accused the BJP government in Haryana of stopping about 37,000 players' diet allowance in the state for the past 10 months. He further slammed the ruling party for allegedly citing "absurd" reasons to refuse pension payments to over 75,000 elderly people in Haryana.

Speaking to mediapersons here, AAP's national media in-charge Dhanda said Haryana has always been the land of sports, and most of the players who have raised the country's tricolour high in the Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games have come from this soil.

"But today, those same players are asking whether the value of their hard work and medals is limited only to garnering applause on election platforms," Dhanda said. He attacked Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and said the players shed their blood and sweat on the field all day, and their parents, who earn their livelihood through hard work, work to help them win medals.

Dhanda alleged that the state government had not paid the diet allowance of 37,000 players who practise in sports nurseries in the state for the past 10 months. The purpose of the sports nurseries was to enable grassroots players to get good training and nutrition so they could compete at the national and international levels, he said.