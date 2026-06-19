ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Two Pilgrims Killed, Four injured In Rockfall At Pavagadh

Injured pilgrims were taken to hospital after the accident in Pavagadh, Gujarat. ( IANS )

Panchmahal: A tragic accident occurred at the revered Shaktipeeth Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal on Friday morning when a huge rock suddenly broke loose and crashed near Patiapul, trapping pilgrims beneath the debris. Two pilgrims were killed in the incident, while four others were injured.

Rescue personnel from the Halol Fire Department rushed to the spot and launched an operation to save the others who were trapped. The incident sparked panic among devotees and disrupted movement in the area.

According to officials, heavy rainfall in Pavagadh and nearby areas led to a strong flow of water down the hill, loosening rocks and soil. Devotees passing by were struck and trapped by the rock. The incident took place around 5 AM.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported. Teams from the ropeway rescue team, the Halol Fire Department and the police rushed to the site. Despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain, rescuers managed to extricate those trapped under the debris.