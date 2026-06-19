Gujarat: Two Pilgrims Killed, Four injured In Rockfall At Pavagadh
Two pilgrims were killed and four others injured at the revered Shaktipeeth Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal after they were struck by falling rocks.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Panchmahal: A tragic accident occurred at the revered Shaktipeeth Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal on Friday morning when a huge rock suddenly broke loose and crashed near Patiapul, trapping pilgrims beneath the debris. Two pilgrims were killed in the incident, while four others were injured.
Rescue personnel from the Halol Fire Department rushed to the spot and launched an operation to save the others who were trapped. The incident sparked panic among devotees and disrupted movement in the area.
According to officials, heavy rainfall in Pavagadh and nearby areas led to a strong flow of water down the hill, loosening rocks and soil. Devotees passing by were struck and trapped by the rock. The incident took place around 5 AM.
Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported. Teams from the ropeway rescue team, the Halol Fire Department and the police rushed to the site. Despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain, rescuers managed to extricate those trapped under the debris.
પાવાગઢ ખાતે થયેલી દુઃખદ ભૂસ્ખલનની ઘટનામાં ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થયેલા તમામ ભક્તજનો ઝડપથી સ્વસ્થ થઈ પોતાના પરિવારજનો વચ્ચે પરત ફરે તેવી મા મહાકાળીના ચરણોમાં પ્રાર્થના. આ અકસ્માતમાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર દિવંગત આત્માઓને ભાવભીની શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પણ કરું છું. દુઃખની આ ઘડીમાં શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવારો પ્રત્યે મારી…— Dr. Hemang Joshi (MP Vadodara) (@drhemangjoshimp) June 19, 2026
Two bodies were recovered from the site, while injured pilgrims were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses said quick action by rescue personnel helped save two people trapped in the incident.
Reacting to the tragedy, Vadodara Member of Parliament (MP) Hemang Joshi wrote on X, " I offer my heartfelt tribute to the departed souls who lost their lives in this accident. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families."
The administration has urged pilgrims visiting Pavagadh during the monsoon season to remain cautious and avoid areas prone to strong water currents.
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