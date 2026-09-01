Six Pilgrims Dead, 15 Critically Injured In Haryana Road Accident
The fatal accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Palwal: Six people died while 15 others were injured after a pickup vehicle carrying them from pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam and Balaji temples in Rajasthan collided with a truck parked on a roadside on the KMP Expressway in Palwal on Tuesday morning.
The accident left the pickup truck mangled. The injured persons were admitted to the District Civil Hospital in Palwal for treatment. Residents from villages including Kishanpur Muraiya, Makoya, and Chanda in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh had set out on the religious pilgrimage on Friday.
On Monday evening, after the pilgrims visited the temples in Rajasthan, they left for Vrindavan in Mathura. The pickup truck reached the KMP Expressway within the Palwal district limits on Tuesday morning where the accident took place.
The vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into the rear of the truck parked on the roadside resulting in chaos at the scene. After receiving the information, the police teams arrived at the spot and with the help of passersby rushed the injured to the hospital.
According to the police, the injured persons were taken to the District Civil Hospital where doctors declared five people dead. The five deceased persons were identified as Vijay Singh, Rajkumar, Reshma Devi, Kamala Devi, and Mahesh. The injured pilgrims have been identified as Sunil, Shweta Yadav, Sudha, Biresh, Umed, Vinod Kumar, Sarla, Ruby, Ramsevak, Ravi, Vani, Veenu, Tannu, Rekha, and Gora Devi and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.
According to family members and eyewitnesses locals helped shift the injured to the hospital. Eyewitness Ummed Singh said, "After the accident there was an absolute chaos at the scene. People helped pull the injured from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital."
Following the accident, the truck driver fled from the scene along with the vehicle, while the pickup driver, Sudhir, also remains absconding. Officials said the Sadar police station team has taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.
According to police, a case has been registered against the absconding drivers, and an investigation is underway. Hari Kishan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, said that after receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a search for the absconding drivers is going on while investigation remains underway."
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