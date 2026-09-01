ETV Bharat / state

Six Pilgrims Dead, 15 Critically Injured In Haryana Road Accident

Palwal: Six people died while 15 others were injured after a pickup vehicle carrying them from pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam and Balaji temples in Rajasthan collided with a truck parked on a roadside on the KMP Expressway in Palwal on Tuesday morning.

The accident left the pickup truck mangled. The injured persons were admitted to the District Civil Hospital in Palwal for treatment. Residents from villages including Kishanpur Muraiya, Makoya, and Chanda in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh had set out on the religious pilgrimage on Friday.

On Monday evening, after the pilgrims visited the temples in Rajasthan, they left for Vrindavan in Mathura. The pickup truck reached the KMP Expressway within the Palwal district limits on Tuesday morning where the accident took place.

The vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into the rear of the truck parked on the roadside resulting in chaos at the scene. After receiving the information, the police teams arrived at the spot and with the help of passersby rushed the injured to the hospital.