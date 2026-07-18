ETV Bharat / state

69 Pharmacies Removed From Rajasthan Government Health Scheme Panel Over Irregularities

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has removed 69 pharmacies from the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) panel and took punitive action against several others over alleged irregularities, officials said on Saturday.

The action stems from a "zero tolerance" policy adopted by the state government to ensure transparency, financial discipline and accountability in the scheme. According to officials, 58 allopathic and 11 ayurvedic pharmacy stores have been delisted from the RGHS.

Authorities have cancelled the licences of 14 allopathic pharmacies and initiated the process to revoke the licences of the remaining stores by writing to the concerned officials.

In addition, transaction management systems (TMS) for 10 empanelled pharmacies have been temporarily suspended for allegedly billing medicines at rates significantly higher than prevailing market prices.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said the government is committed to ensuring beneficiaries receive quality medicines according to the rules and warned that strict action would continue against any irregularities.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said investigations revealed instances where expensive medicines were prescribed even for minor ailments, creating an unnecessary financial burden on the state exchequer.

"In some cases, medicines costing over Rs 10,000 were prescribed for common conditions, which is a matter of concern. Action is being taken against the concerned doctors and empanelled pharmacies, including recovery of payments," she said.