ETV Bharat / state

20 Petitions Submitted Seeking Disqualification Of Rebel MPs: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee and other party MPs meet the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in New Delhi on Friday. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday met with Speaker Om Birla and submitted 20 petitions against its 20 rebel MPs, seeking their disqualification.

Talking to the media after meeting the Speaker, Banerjee said the rebel MPs, who have claimed to have joined the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), should be disqualified from the membership of the House on the ground of leaving the party.

"Twenty people met the Speaker and claimed they should be treated as a separate group. Later, we got to know those MPs claimed to have joined another party, NCPI; nobody has heard the name of this group. Even they had not heard the name of this party," Banerjee said.

He said the 10th Schedule of the Constitution is clear that if a member voluntarily gives up their membership of a party, they are disqualified as MPs.