ETV Bharat / state

27 Persons Booked In UP's Balrampur For Possessing ID Documents Of Both India, Nepal

Balrampur: Police have booked 27 people in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, situated on the India-Nepal border, for allegedly possessing citizenship and identity documents of both countries and availing benefits of government welfare schemes, a police officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said the action was taken following an inquiry initiated on the complaint of the district election officer-cum-district magistrate.

He said the probe found that several residents of the Koilabas area of Nepal's Dang district had shown addresses in Balapur (Anwardih), Sheetalapur (Rizwan Gali) and the Tulsipur area of Balrampur to obtain Indian documents, including Aadhaar and voter identity cards, and allegedly availed benefits under various government schemes.

The SP said the names of the accused figured in the electoral rolls of both India and Nepal. During the investigation, police also found that one of the listed persons, Abdul Rahman, did not reside in Balapur (Anwardih), while another person, Abdul Aziz Siddiqui, had died a few months ago. Despite this, their names continued to figure in official records, making the matter more serious, Kumar said.