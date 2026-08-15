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Five People Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Chenab River In JK's Kishtwar

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jammu: Five people were killed after their Mahindra Scorpio skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River in the Dachhan area in Yaivan of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said. Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said. Rescue teams are ascertaining the identities of the deceased and the exact number of occupants while carrying out operations. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to X and said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving information about the accident.