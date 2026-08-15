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Five People Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Chenab River In JK's Kishtwar

Rescue teams are ascertaining the identities of the deceased and the exact number of occupants while carrying out operations.

JK accident chenab river
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By PTI

Published : August 15, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jammu: Five people were killed after their Mahindra Scorpio skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River in the Dachhan area in Yaivan of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said. Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said. Rescue teams are ascertaining the identities of the deceased and the exact number of occupants while carrying out operations.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to X and said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving information about the accident.

"Unfortunately, all five passengers travelling in the vehicle lost their lives on the spot," Singh said, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he is pained by the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Have directed the district administration and senior officials to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of five lives and directed the district administration and senior officials to assist those affected. "Praying for strength for everyone affected by this devastating tragedy,” he said.

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TAGGED:

JK KISHTWAR ACCIDENT
JAMMU KASHMIR CHENAB RIVER ACCIDENT
KISHTWAR ACCIDENT
JK ACCIDENT CHENAB RIVER

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