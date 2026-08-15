Five People Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Chenab River In JK's Kishtwar
Rescue teams are ascertaining the identities of the deceased and the exact number of occupants while carrying out operations.
By PTI
Published : August 15, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Jammu: Five people were killed after their Mahindra Scorpio skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River in the Dachhan area in Yaivan of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said. Five bodies have been recovered so far, officials said. Rescue teams are ascertaining the identities of the deceased and the exact number of occupants while carrying out operations.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to X and said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving information about the accident.
Spoke to DC #Kishtwar, Sh. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the report of a road accident in the Dachhan area, involving a Scorpio vehicle which rolled down into a deep gorge at Yaivan.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 15, 2026
Unfortunately, all the 5 passengers travelling in the vehicle lost their lives on the…
"Unfortunately, all five passengers travelling in the vehicle lost their lives on the spot," Singh said, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he is pained by the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Have directed the district administration and senior officials to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of five lives and directed the district administration and senior officials to assist those affected. "Praying for strength for everyone affected by this devastating tragedy,” he said.
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