One Killed, 6 Injured As Several Houses Destroyed In Severe Landslides In Dhanbad
Residents whose houses were destroyed in the landslide blocked the Kataras Sijua road in Dhanbad and staged protests Reports Narendra Nishad
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Dhanbad: Residents of Dhanbad staged protests and blocked the road near Jogata police station area, on Tuesday morning, after severe landslide destroyed their homes. The ground suddenly collapsed near the Sijua Kali temple as the intensity was severe destroying many homes.
People panicked at the time of the landslide as there were reports of screams and panic in the entire area. According to local people, some people were buried in the debris during the landslide. The villagers immediately initiated rescue operations and pulled out the people trapped in the debris. Many people have been injured in the landslide reported on Tuesday morning.
Allegations of illegal coal mining
After the residents had completed the rescue operations, the enraged villagers gathered near the police station. They alleged, earlier a coal mine operated illegally in the area which caused the ground became weak which has led to this accident.
The villagers have demanded the police investigate the allegations they made. After the accident, angry people blocked the Kataras-Sijua main road and demanded immediate rehabilitation of the affected families, as now have no place to live.
Baghmara MLA confirms mining
The villagers refuse to relent and demanded they will not budge unless they are given safe housing and are resettled. After getting information about the incident, Baghmara legislator, Shatrughan Mahato reached the spot where the villagers had sat down to protest. The legislator too attributed the incident to illegal mining in the east part of the site. He said, "Due to illegal mining, the land became hollow, which has led this terrible accident."
At present, a crowd of villagers has gathered near Jogata police station. People have asked the administration to provide safe resettlement of the affected families and have demanded an investigation into the incident. There still is fear among the residents in the area after the severe landslide.