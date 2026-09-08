ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 6 Injured As Several Houses Destroyed In Severe Landslides In Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Residents of Dhanbad staged protests and blocked the road near Jogata police station area, on Tuesday morning, after severe landslide destroyed their homes. The ground suddenly collapsed near the Sijua Kali temple as the intensity was severe destroying many homes.

People panicked at the time of the landslide as there were reports of screams and panic in the entire area. According to local people, some people were buried in the debris during the landslide. The villagers immediately initiated rescue operations and pulled out the people trapped in the debris. Many people have been injured in the landslide reported on Tuesday morning.

Allegations of illegal coal mining

After the residents had completed the rescue operations, the enraged villagers gathered near the police station. They alleged, earlier a coal mine operated illegally in the area which caused the ground became weak which has led to this accident.