Over 200 From Assam Died In Inter-state Boundary Dispute Clashes In Nearly 4 Decades: Official
The senior Assam government official said the highest number of deaths in border clashes was recorded in Golaghat at 142, followed by Cachar and Biswanath
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Guwahati: More than 200 people from Assam have lost their lives in clashes with residents of neighbouring states over boundary disputes in nearly four decades, an official said on Monday. Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have boundary disputes with Assam. These states were carved out of Assam in the 1960s and 1970s.
The senior official of the state Border Protection and Development Department told PTI that Assam's inter-state boundaries have been witnessing clashes at regular intervals due to prolonged disputes in boundary demarcation.
Security experts opined that economic activities initiated by the Centre in such disputed areas, benefiting people from both sides, will pacify strong emotions and likely prevent clashes.
Quoting documents, which PTI has accessed, from the Border Organisation of Assam Police, the official said a total of 202 people from Assam have died in clashes along the inter-state boundaries with Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh since around 1989.
"People have died in Assam's West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Cachar, Jorhat, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Kamrup districts," he said on condition of anonymity.
The senior Assam government official said the highest number of deaths in border clashes was recorded in Golaghat at 142, followed by Cachar (34) and Biswanath (15). He said four people died in Kamrup, while two lives each were lost in West Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong. One person was a victim of an inter-state clash in Jorhat.
In the latest border skirmishes, at least 12 people from Assam were injured on August 10 in alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state boundary in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.
On July 29, the Assam government told the state Assembly that almost 83,000 hectares of its land are currently occupied by Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Of these encroached lands, Nagaland claims 12,882.6 sq km, Meghalaya 2,732.14 sq km, Mizoram 927.74 sq km and Arunachal Pradesh 858.91 sq km.
Former special DGP of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharyya, told PTI that most disputes arose due to faulty demarcation of the boundaries, without taking the people of the states concerned into confidence.
"Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 but there is no such boundary dispute between the two states. This is because people were informed (about the boundary) and they agreed to it. Such initiatives were not taken when states were created in the Northeast," he added.
Asked about the way forward to avoid such deadly clashes, Bhattacharyya said, "Economic development always helps. Central government-led economic activities should be initiated in such disputed areas with the involvement of local people from both sides."
On border security, the Border Protection and Development official said, "We have 103 Assam Police border outposts along the inter-state boundary, while central forces man additional posts. Besides, there are 91 BSF BOPs along the India-Bangladesh border and 70 SSB BOPs along the India-Bhutan border." The Assam government has proposed creating 50 new BOPs along its inter-state boundaries, he added.
He said that the Assam government is enhancing the overall capabilities of the BOPs as part of a strategy to safeguard the land, people and properties of the state from aggression by its neighbours in the Northeast.
"Through such measures, the Assam government makes it clear that it will not tolerate any further encroachment or clash along its inter-state boundaries. Every such attempt will be thwarted in future," the senior government official said.
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1-km border. There are 1,200 points of dispute along the boundary. Both states have constituted 12 regional committees to resolve the border disputes. Namsai Declaration was signed by the chief ministers of the two states on July 15, 2022, setting in motion measures to resolve differences in 123 villages of Assam claimed by Arunachal Pradesh.
Assam shares a 512.1-km border with Nagaland, with which it has the longest border dispute that began since the creation of the neighbouring state in 1963.
The Nagaland State Act of 1962 had defined its borders according to the 1925 notification when Naga Hills and Tuensang Area (NHTA) were integrated into a new administrative unit and made an autonomous area.
Nagaland, however, did not accept the boundary delineation and demanded that the new state should comprise the Naga Hills and all Naga-dominated areas in Assam's then North Cachar and Nagaon districts, which were part of Naga territory, created by the British according to the 1866 notification.
Since Nagaland did not accept its notified borders, tensions between Assam and Nagaland soon flared up, resulting in the first border clash in 1965 and this was followed by major clashes between the two states in 1968, 1979, 1985, 2007 and 2014.
Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along their 884.9-km-long inter-state border. The two states signed an agreement in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the disputes in six areas.
Under the first-phase settlement at six places covering 36.79 sq km of disputed land, Assam received 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya got 18.33 sq km. The remaining six areas, where the differences are more complex, are now being addressed in the second phase.
Assam's Barak Valley shares a 164.6-km-long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.
The long-standing dispute has its origin in a notification of 1875 issued during the British era that differentiated Lushai Hills from the plains of Cachar, and another of 1933 that demarcated a boundary between Lushai Hills and Manipur.
Mizoram insists the inter-state boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification, a corollary to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873. Mizoram leaders have been arguing against the demarcation notified of 1933, claiming that the Mizo society was not consulted, while Assam wants that notification to be enforced.
Also Read
Exclusive | Assam, Other Northeast Areas Face Fresh Islamist Terror Threat From Bangladesh: Himanta Biswa Sarma