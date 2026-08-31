ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 From Assam Died In Inter-state Boundary Dispute Clashes In Nearly 4 Decades: Official

Guwahati: More than 200 people from Assam have lost their lives in clashes with residents of neighbouring states over boundary disputes in nearly four decades, an official said on Monday. Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have boundary disputes with Assam. These states were carved out of Assam in the 1960s and 1970s.

The senior official of the state Border Protection and Development Department told PTI that Assam's inter-state boundaries have been witnessing clashes at regular intervals due to prolonged disputes in boundary demarcation.

Security experts opined that economic activities initiated by the Centre in such disputed areas, benefiting people from both sides, will pacify strong emotions and likely prevent clashes.

Quoting documents, which PTI has accessed, from the Border Organisation of Assam Police, the official said a total of 202 people from Assam have died in clashes along the inter-state boundaries with Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh since around 1989.

"People have died in Assam's West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Cachar, Jorhat, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Kamrup districts," he said on condition of anonymity.

The senior Assam government official said the highest number of deaths in border clashes was recorded in Golaghat at 142, followed by Cachar (34) and Biswanath (15). He said four people died in Kamrup, while two lives each were lost in West Karbi Anglong, Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong. One person was a victim of an inter-state clash in Jorhat.

In the latest border skirmishes, at least 12 people from Assam were injured on August 10 in alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state boundary in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.

On July 29, the Assam government told the state Assembly that almost 83,000 hectares of its land are currently occupied by Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Of these encroached lands, Nagaland claims 12,882.6 sq km, Meghalaya 2,732.14 sq km, Mizoram 927.74 sq km and Arunachal Pradesh 858.91 sq km.

Former special DGP of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharyya, told PTI that most disputes arose due to faulty demarcation of the boundaries, without taking the people of the states concerned into confidence.

"Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 but there is no such boundary dispute between the two states. This is because people were informed (about the boundary) and they agreed to it. Such initiatives were not taken when states were created in the Northeast," he added.

Asked about the way forward to avoid such deadly clashes, Bhattacharyya said, "Economic development always helps. Central government-led economic activities should be initiated in such disputed areas with the involvement of local people from both sides."

On border security, the Border Protection and Development official said, "We have 103 Assam Police border outposts along the inter-state boundary, while central forces man additional posts. Besides, there are 91 BSF BOPs along the India-Bangladesh border and 70 SSB BOPs along the India-Bhutan border." The Assam government has proposed creating 50 new BOPs along its inter-state boundaries, he added.