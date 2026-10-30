ETV Bharat / state

102 People Fall Sick After Eating Snacks At Fair In UP's Amethi, Two Arrested

Amethi: As many as 102 people fell ill after allegedly eating kachoris and tikkis from a shop at a fair here on Thursday, prompting the police to register an FIR and arrest two men, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Sarvanan T said a case was registered against Rajkumar, who had set up the food stall at the fair in Kotwa village of Amethi district, and Shiv Kumar, whose cooking oil was used.

The FIR, filed based on a complaint by Food Safety Officer Mithun, invoked Section 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Both accused, residents of Materwa village under the Mohanganj police station area, have been arrested and are being questioned, the SP said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh said the village head informed authorities that children and adults had developed vomiting and diarrhoea after eating snacks at the fair. A medical team was sent to the village to examine and treat 102 people, including 39 children and 63 adults, he said.