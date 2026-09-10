ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Among Five Drown In Floodwaters In Bihar's Bhagalpur

People from the Bind Tola area use a makeshift boat to move through a flood-affected area inundated by the swollen Ganga river, in Patna, Bihar ( PTI )

Bhagalpur: Five people, including four members of a family, drowned in floodwaters in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in Koili Khutaha village under the Bypass Police Station limits of the district, a senior officer said.

Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Choudhary said, "Three children and a woman from a family and a girl from another family drowned in floodwaters here." The exact circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately clear, he said.

"A preliminary investigation suggests that the victims might have gone towards the fields or to bathe in the floodwaters," the DSP said. The investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths, he added.