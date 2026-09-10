Four Of Family Among Five Drown In Floodwaters In Bihar's Bhagalpur
The deceased have been identified as Mancho Devi, her sons Abhishek Kumar and Akshay Kumar, her daughter Sonakshi Kumari and a girl, Anshu Priya
By PTI
Published : September 10, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Bhagalpur: Five people, including four members of a family, drowned in floodwaters in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in Koili Khutaha village under the Bypass Police Station limits of the district, a senior officer said.
Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Choudhary said, "Three children and a woman from a family and a girl from another family drowned in floodwaters here." The exact circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately clear, he said.
"A preliminary investigation suggests that the victims might have gone towards the fields or to bathe in the floodwaters," the DSP said. The investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths, he added.
The deceased have been identified as Mancho Devi (35), her sons Abhishek Kumar (9) and Akshay Kumar (8), her daughter Sonakshi Kumari (13), and a girl, Anshu Priya (16), the police said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the DSP said, adding that the administration has initiated a process for providing compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. Choudhary said that police are continuously patrolling the affected areas and advising people to stay away from the floodwaters.