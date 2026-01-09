ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, Several Injured As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Sirmaur: As many as seven persons were killed while several others sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep ravine near Haripurdhar of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

ASP, Sirmaur Yogesh Rolta said the bus was enroute to Haripurdhar from Solan when the mishap occurred. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle following which it skid off the road and fell 60 metres into the ravine. "Seven persons were killed in the mishap," Rolta said.

The impact was so severe that the bus was reduced to a mangled heap of metal, sparking chaos and panic in the area. Upon witnessing the accident, a large crowd of local residents rushed to the site to initiate a frantic rescue operation, pulling victims from the wreckage before official teams could arrive.

Soon after the accident, rescue and relief operations were launched with the help of the local administration, police, and villagers. Injured passengers were evacuated from the gorge and rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Officials said that arrangements are being made to refer critically injured passengers to higher medical centres for better care.