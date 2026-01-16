ETV Bharat / state

Couple Among 4 Killed In Car Accident In Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh; 8-Year-Old Boy Survives

Chittorgarh: Four people, including a couple, died in a car accident on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh highway near Narhari in the Bhadsoda police station area of ​​the Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

According to police, the accident happened when a car travelling from Udaipur to Chittorgarh lost control while trying to avoid an animal on the road, crossed the divider, and went into the opposite lane, collided with an oncoming trailer. An eight-year-old boy in the car survived and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

All the passengers in the car were returning to Chittorgarh after attending a wedding in Udaipur. Vinod Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhadresar, said that upon receiving information, Bhadsoda Station House Officer Mahendra Singh and his staff reached the spot. The preliminary investigation revealed that a car had collided with a trailer on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur lane. Police have seized both vehicles involved in the accident.