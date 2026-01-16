Couple Among 4 Killed In Car Accident In Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh; 8-Year-Old Boy Survives
All the passengers in the car were returning to Chittorgarh after attending a wedding in Udaipur.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Chittorgarh: Four people, including a couple, died in a car accident on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh highway near Narhari in the Bhadsoda police station area of the Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan in the wee hours of Friday, police said.
According to police, the accident happened when a car travelling from Udaipur to Chittorgarh lost control while trying to avoid an animal on the road, crossed the divider, and went into the opposite lane, collided with an oncoming trailer. An eight-year-old boy in the car survived and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.
All the passengers in the car were returning to Chittorgarh after attending a wedding in Udaipur. Vinod Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhadresar, said that upon receiving information, Bhadsoda Station House Officer Mahendra Singh and his staff reached the spot. The preliminary investigation revealed that a car had collided with a trailer on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur lane. Police have seized both vehicles involved in the accident.
“After the accident, other drivers and the police pulled the occupants out of the car and sent them to the Chittorgarh hospital. Some of them had already died at the scene,” he said. Those killed in the accident were identified as Rinkesh Nanwani (46) and his wife, Suhani (44), residents of Pratapnagar, Sindhi Colony, Chittorgarh, along with Rajni Nanwani (60) and their relative Hiranand (74), a resident of Indore. All the bodies have been kept in the district hospital's mortuary.
Rinkesh's son, Vaibhav (8), who was also in the car, was injured and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. It is learned that Rinkesh Nanwani owned a grocery store near the Chittorgarh railway station. A wave of grief swept through the Sindhi Colony in the Pratapnagar area of Chittorgarh city on Friday morning as news of the accident spread. Community members and relatives began arriving at the homes of the deceased.
