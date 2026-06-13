Four Asphyxiated To Death In Gas Leakage At Closed Mine In Jharkhand's Ramgarh
The incident occurred in the Chapri-Bumri area of Ramgarh forest area, where some people had entered the closed mine to extract coal.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Ramgarh: Four persons were asphyxiated to death due to leakage of toxic gas in a closed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.
The incident occurred in the Chapri-Bumri area of Ramgarh forest area, where some people had entered the closed mine to extract coal. Sources said, gas started leaking in the mine. A crowd of villagers gathered at the spot on hearing the screams of those who had entered the mine. Soon police and CCL personnel arrived at the spot and took out four persons and rushed them to a hospitals where doctors declared two dead while as many succumbed during treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Deva Kumar Bedia and W Bedia, residents of Chhotki Tongi Sirka Argadda, and Ashish Rajwar and Kishore Rawani of Sirka Budh Bazaar.
Ramgarh Sadar Hospital Deputy Superintendent Harendra Kumar Mahato said police and locals brought four persons to the hospital for treatment. "Two had already died, while two others died during treatment. A team of doctors including Uday Srivastava, Abhijeet Kumar and Alok Kumar has been formed to conduct postmortems.," he said.
Mines Superintendent Vikas Kumar said when he went to the spot with a team of 12 personnel, he found that poisonous gas had been leaking from the mine. The lack of oxygen in the closed mine made matters worse, he said.
Ramgarh SDO Krishna Murari Tirkey and Executive Magistrate Ambika Kumari are camping at the Sadar Hospital where the postmortems will be conducted. The procedure will be videographed, said Mahato.
The administration had been appealing people not to enter closed mines and refrain from illegal mining. Following the incident, police surveillance has been increased in the area.
Also Read
Two Workers Killed, Three Injured In CO₂ Gas Leak At Schaeffler India Plant In Pune's Talegaon MIDC