ETV Bharat / state

Four Asphyxiated To Death In Gas Leakage At Closed Mine In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh: Four persons were asphyxiated to death due to leakage of toxic gas in a closed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

The incident occurred in the Chapri-Bumri area of Ramgarh forest area, where some people had entered the closed mine to extract coal. Sources said, gas started leaking in the mine. A crowd of villagers gathered at the spot on hearing the screams of those who had entered the mine. Soon police and CCL personnel arrived at the spot and took out four persons and rushed them to a hospitals where doctors declared two dead while as many succumbed during treatment.

The postmortem house of Sadar Hospital (ETV Bharat)

The deceased have been identified as Deva Kumar Bedia and W Bedia, residents of Chhotki Tongi Sirka Argadda, and Ashish Rajwar and Kishore Rawani of Sirka Budh Bazaar.