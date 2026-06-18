ETV Bharat / state

Himachal: 7 Incuding 6 Of Same Family Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Chamba

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): Seven people, including six members of a family, were killed after their Bolero vehicle plunged into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Chhatrund on the Chamba-Masrund road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were returning from a 'Mundan Sanskar' ceremony when the accident occurred at around 2 pm in the Churah division.

According to officials, the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down a steep gorge near Chhatrund, killing all seven occupants on the spot. The deceased include three men, three women and the driver. Six of the victims belonged to the same family from Saprth village under Mahal Panchayat. They had attended a family function in Kakdotha village and were on their way home when the tragedy struck.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over Saproth village and the surrounding areas, where residents are mourning the loss of six members of a single family in one of the district's worst road accidents in recent times.

Police, fire and rescue personnel and local residents launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the accident. Due to the depth of the gorge and difficult terrain, rescuers faced significant challenges in retrieving the bodies.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said all seven bodies were recovered after a lengthy operation and sent to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, for post-mortem examination.