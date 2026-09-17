ETV Bharat / state

Four, Including Two Children, Crushed To Death By Truck In MP's Morena

Morena: Two children were among four people killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday, a police official said. The incident took place on National Highway 44 near a JK Tyre factory under Nurbad police station limits at 4 pm, he said.

"The four, including two children, were travelling on a motorcycle from Gwalior when it collided with a garbage collection vehicle parked along the road. The four fell on the road following the collision and were run over by a truck coming from behind," he said.

The official identified the four as Suraj Kushwah (18), Neerja Kushwah (20), Shrikant Kushwah (10), and Rajkumari (8).

Suraj is the brother-in-law of Neerja, while Shrikant and Rajkumari were travelling with them, the official said.