Five People Crushed In Bihar As Tree Falls On Their House
The incident occurred at Ward No. 1 of Rewasi Dhanushi Tola under the Riga police station area in Sitamarhi district
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Patna: Five people belonging to a family, including four children, were killed in Sitamarhi district of Bihar when a peepal (Ficus religiose) tree fell on their house during a thunderstorm. The incident occurred at ward no. 1 of Rewasi Dhanushi Tola under Riga police station area at around 11 pm on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as members of the family of one Sikandar Sahni. They include his wife Pooja Devi (32), sons Rajkumar (7), Veerbhadra Kumar (2), and Liger Kumar (1); and daughter Shivani (5). They all used to live in a kuchha house made of mud and thatch.
"An old peepal tree collapsed and fell on their house during the thunderstorm that hit the area. The entire house was crushed under its weight. The deceased, who were sleeping at that time, got buried under the rubble," Sitamarhi Sadar sub-divisional police officer Rajeev Kumar Singh told reporters.
The local villagers quickly launched a rescue operation and managed to extricate the people buried under the house’s rubble and the tree. Four of them were already dead, but Veerbhadra was alive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he breathed his last.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is expected to hit Bihar between June 10 and 15. The state is witnessing widespread pre-monsoonal rains and thunderstorms.
Several north Bihar districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and others, were hit by thunderstorms on Monday night. The high-velocity winds uprooted a large number of trees in these districts.
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