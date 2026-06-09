ETV Bharat / state

Five People Crushed In Bihar As Tree Falls On Their House

Patna: Five people belonging to a family, including four children, were killed in Sitamarhi district of Bihar when a peepal (Ficus religiose) tree fell on their house during a thunderstorm. The incident occurred at ward no. 1 of Rewasi Dhanushi Tola under Riga police station area at around 11 pm on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as members of the family of one Sikandar Sahni. They include his wife Pooja Devi (32), sons Rajkumar (7), Veerbhadra Kumar (2), and Liger Kumar (1); and daughter Shivani (5). They all used to live in a kuchha house made of mud and thatch.

"An old peepal tree collapsed and fell on their house during the thunderstorm that hit the area. The entire house was crushed under its weight. The deceased, who were sleeping at that time, got buried under the rubble," Sitamarhi Sadar sub-divisional police officer Rajeev Kumar Singh told reporters.