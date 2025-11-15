ETV Bharat / state

21 People Arrested For Cheating US Citizens By Posing As Microsoft Technical Support Staff

Bengaluru: Twenty-one employees of a Bengaluru-based "fraudulent software firm" were arrested for allegedly cheating US citizens by posing as Microsoft technical support staff, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made during a coordinated operation carried out by the Special Cell of the Cyber Command and the Cyber Crime Police Station, Whitefield Division, they added.

Based on information, a case was registered under relevant sections the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a statement issued by the office of the DGP stated. "The company itself is engaged in fraudulent activities," the statement added.

After obtaining a search warrant from the court here, a raid was conducted on Friday and Saturday at a place in Whitefield from where "the fraudulent company" was operating, they said. The company, Musk Communications, is situated in an office spanning around 4,500 sq ft and was started in August 2025, police said.