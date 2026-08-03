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11 Rushed To Hospital After Inhaling Poisonous Gas At Private Factory In Tamil Nadu's Salem

The workers fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas following a leak at the Sago plant in Attur

the Attur Fire Department rushed to the scene and brought the fire that broke out at the Sago plant under control.
the Attur Fire Department rushed to the scene and brought the fire that broke out at the Sago plant under control. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Salem: Eleven people have been admitted to a hospital after inhaling poisonous gas following a leak at the Sago plant near Attur in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, early on Sunday night, at least 18 people were working at the Sago factory, owned by one Dharmalingam, when a sudden electrical fault took place, and the chlorine sacks in the room caught fire.

The resulting smoke spread throughout the room, and the workers fled from the spot, unable to bear the fumes. However, eleven people fainted on the spot after inhaling the gas fumes.

The affected people have been identified as Dhanush, Srinivasan, Marimuthu, Vijayakumar, Prabhakaran, Manikandan, Dharmadurai, Velmurugan, Dharmar, Vijay, and Rakesh.

The other workers immediately took the collapsed workers to a private hospital in Attur for treatment. According to officials, on receiving information about the incident, the Attur Fire Department rushed to the spot and brought the fire that broke out in the godown under control after battling for about an hour.

Meanwhile, Assistant Collector Tamilmani personally met the 11 people who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital and enquired about their well-being.

Revenue officials, including Kattukottai Revenue Inspector Jaya Chitra and Sadasivapuram Village Administrative Officer Karthik, visited the spot and conducted a probe.

Also Read:

  1. Ten Seriously Injured In Bengaluru Cylinder Blast
  2. Two Weeks After 18 Deaths In Tamil Nadu Factory, Efforts On To Remove Ammonia Gas From Unit

TAGGED:

ATTUR GAS LEAK
SAGO FACTORY GAS LEAK
TAMIL NADU GAS LEAK
ELEVEN IN HOSPITAL IN SALEM
TAMIL NADU ATTUR

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