ETV Bharat / state

11 Rushed To Hospital After Inhaling Poisonous Gas At Private Factory In Tamil Nadu's Salem

the Attur Fire Department rushed to the scene and brought the fire that broke out at the Sago plant under control. ( ETV Bharat )

Salem: Eleven people have been admitted to a hospital after inhaling poisonous gas following a leak at the Sago plant near Attur in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, early on Sunday night, at least 18 people were working at the Sago factory, owned by one Dharmalingam, when a sudden electrical fault took place, and the chlorine sacks in the room caught fire.

The resulting smoke spread throughout the room, and the workers fled from the spot, unable to bear the fumes. However, eleven people fainted on the spot after inhaling the gas fumes.

The affected people have been identified as Dhanush, Srinivasan, Marimuthu, Vijayakumar, Prabhakaran, Manikandan, Dharmadurai, Velmurugan, Dharmar, Vijay, and Rakesh.