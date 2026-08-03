11 Rushed To Hospital After Inhaling Poisonous Gas At Private Factory In Tamil Nadu's Salem
The workers fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas following a leak at the Sago plant in Attur
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Salem: Eleven people have been admitted to a hospital after inhaling poisonous gas following a leak at the Sago plant near Attur in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, officials said on Monday.
According to officials, early on Sunday night, at least 18 people were working at the Sago factory, owned by one Dharmalingam, when a sudden electrical fault took place, and the chlorine sacks in the room caught fire.
The resulting smoke spread throughout the room, and the workers fled from the spot, unable to bear the fumes. However, eleven people fainted on the spot after inhaling the gas fumes.
The affected people have been identified as Dhanush, Srinivasan, Marimuthu, Vijayakumar, Prabhakaran, Manikandan, Dharmadurai, Velmurugan, Dharmar, Vijay, and Rakesh.
The other workers immediately took the collapsed workers to a private hospital in Attur for treatment. According to officials, on receiving information about the incident, the Attur Fire Department rushed to the spot and brought the fire that broke out in the godown under control after battling for about an hour.
Meanwhile, Assistant Collector Tamilmani personally met the 11 people who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital and enquired about their well-being.
Revenue officials, including Kattukottai Revenue Inspector Jaya Chitra and Sadasivapuram Village Administrative Officer Karthik, visited the spot and conducted a probe.
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