Several Passengers Injured As Private Bus Catches Fire In Jaisalmer
The bus with 57 passengers on board left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. The injured were taken to Jawar hospital, which referred those serious to Jodhpur.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Several passengers, including three children and four women, were injured when a bus en route to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near Thaiyat village, about 20 kilometres from Jaisalmer, around 3.30 pm, causing chaos and panic on the busy route. According to eyewitnesses, the bus had left Jaisalmer at around 3 pm with 57 passengers on board. Soon after crossing Thaiyat village, passengers noticed smoke from the rear portion of the vehicle, and the flames spread within moments, engulfing the entire bus.
Many passengers rushed to the windows and doors in a desperate attempt to escape, while villagers and passersby immediately rushed to the scene and began rescue operations even before the arrival of emergency services. People used water from nearby sources and sand to douse the flames and pull out the trapped passengers
Firefighters and police soon reached the spot and took the injured to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer in three ambulances. Doctors at the hospital provided first aid, while those with severe burns were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment.
The seriously injured included Imamat (30) and her son, who were later referred to Jodhpur for advanced care. Army personnel from the nearby Army War Museum reached the spot to assist in rescue and relief efforts. The blaze was brought under control after an hour of struggle by firefighters.
Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though preliminary reports suggest a possible short circuit or engine overheating. An investigation has been initiated by the police.
District Collector Pratap Singh has directed the concerned officials to ensure immediate relief and medical care to the injured passengers.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the accident and spoke with the district collector and SP to instruct them to extend all possible assistance to the victims.
"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the citizens affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he shared on X.
जैसलमेर में बस में लगी आग की घटना अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है। इस दुखद हादसे से प्रभावित नागरिकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। संबंधित अधिकारियों को घायलों के समुचित उपचार एवं प्रभावितों को हरसंभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 14, 2025
प्रभु श्रीराम दिवंगत आत्माओं को…
"May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," the post reads further.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari shared her prayers for the injured on X. "The news of the horrific road accident caused by a fire in a private passenger bus in the Thiyaat area of Jaisalmer is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that all the passengers on the bus are safe and wish for the swift recovery of the injured," she posted on X.
जैसलमेर के थइयात क्षेत्र में एक निजी यात्री बस में आग लगने से हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।— Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) October 14, 2025
मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि बस में सवार सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हों और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करती हूं।
Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed concern over the incident. "Disturbing news has been received regarding the incident of a fire breaking out in a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur. I pray to God for the swift recovery to good health of those who were burned and injured in this accident," he posted on X.
जैसलमेर से जोधपुर जा रही बस में आग लगने की घटना से संबंधित चिंताजनक समाचार प्राप्त हुए हैं।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 14, 2025
मैं ईश्वर से इस हादसे में झुलसे एवं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ।
Meanwhile, the district administration has opened helpline numbers 9414801400, 8003101400, 02992-252201, and 02992-255055 for the relatives of the passengers to get the latest updates.
Also Read