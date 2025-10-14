ETV Bharat / state

Several Passengers Injured As Private Bus Catches Fire In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Several passengers, including three children and four women, were injured when a bus en route to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Thaiyat village, about 20 kilometres from Jaisalmer, around 3.30 pm, causing chaos and panic on the busy route. According to eyewitnesses, the bus had left Jaisalmer at around 3 pm with 57 passengers on board. Soon after crossing Thaiyat village, passengers noticed smoke from the rear portion of the vehicle, and the flames spread within moments, engulfing the entire bus.

Many passengers rushed to the windows and doors in a desperate attempt to escape, while villagers and passersby immediately rushed to the scene and began rescue operations even before the arrival of emergency services. People used water from nearby sources and sand to douse the flames and pull out the trapped passengers

Firefighters and police soon reached the spot and took the injured to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer in three ambulances. Doctors at the hospital provided first aid, while those with severe burns were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

The seriously injured included Imamat (30) and her son, who were later referred to Jodhpur for advanced care. Army personnel from the nearby Army War Museum reached the spot to assist in rescue and relief efforts. The blaze was brought under control after an hour of struggle by firefighters.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though preliminary reports suggest a possible short circuit or engine overheating. An investigation has been initiated by the police.

District Collector Pratap Singh has directed the concerned officials to ensure immediate relief and medical care to the injured passengers.