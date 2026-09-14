ETV Bharat / state

17 NCPI MPs To Join BJP Before Or After Durga Puja: Rebel TMC Parliamentarian Basunia

Kolkata: Rebel TMC leader and Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Monday claimed that 17 of the 20 MPs of the NCPI are set to join the BJP either before or after Durga Puja in October. Basunia told reporters that the 17 MPs had finalised plans to join the BJP together, claiming that their collective defection would keep them outside the purview of the anti-defection law.

"We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us," Basunia said. On June 14, 20 dissident TMC MPs announced their merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended their support to the ruling NDA.

Of the 20 rebel MPs, at least 14 are needed to meet the two-thirds threshold to avoid disqualification. He, however, said three NCPI MPs of the 20 Parliamentarians from the minority community would not formally join the BJP because of the political and administrative dynamics in their constituencies.