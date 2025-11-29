ETV Bharat / state

11 Naxals Surrender In Maharashtra's Gondia District

Gondia: As many as 11 Naxals, including senior cadre Anant alias Vinod Sayyana, with a collective bounty of Rs 89 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in the Gondia district in Maharashtra on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ankit Goyal (Gadchiroli Range) said at a press conference that the surrendered cadres belonged to the Darekasa Dalam of the banned CPI (Maoist). A substantial cache of weapons and materials used in Naxal operations was also seized during the surrender.

"Darekasa Dalam is the most active Dalam in the MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) Zone, and with this, a majority of the outlaws have turned themselves in, and they are ready to join the mainstream," he said.