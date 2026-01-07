ETV Bharat / state

26 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: As many as 26 Naxalites, 13 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 65 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, a senior police official said. The cadres, including seven women, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials here under the "Poona Margem" (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) rehabilitation initiative, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

They were active in the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion, South Bastar division, Maad division and Andhra Odisha Border division of Maoists and were involved in several incidents of violence in Abujhmad, Sukma in Chhattisgarh and bordering areas of Odisha, he said. The cadres said they were also impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he added.

Of them, Lali alias Muchaki Aayte Lakhmu (35), a company party committee member, carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. She was involved in several major incidents of violence, including triggering an IED blast targeting a vehicle on the Koraput road (Odisha) in 2017 in which 14 security personnel were killed, the official said.

Four other key cadres -- Hemla Lakhma (41), Aasmita alias Kamlu Sanni (20), Rambati alias Padam Jogi (21) and Sundam Pale (20) -- carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, he said. Lakhma was involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush (Sukma) wherein 17 security personnel lost their lives, the official said.