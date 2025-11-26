ETV Bharat / state

41 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; 32 Of Them Carried Rs 1.19 Cr Bounty

Bijapur: Forty-one Naxalites, 32 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 1.19 crore on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials said. This comes a week after dreaded Maoist Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh.

The cadres, including 12 women, laid down their arms before senior police officials, citing they were impressed by the government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy and "Poona Margham" (rehabilitation for social reintegration drive of Bastar range police), Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Thirty-nine of these 41 cadres belonged to the south sub-zonal bureau of Maoists. They all were associated with the Dandakaranya special zonal committee, Telangana state committee, and the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada divisions of the banned outfit, he said.

Among the surrendered Maoists, four were members of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion no.1 and different companies of Maoists, three of area committees, 11 platoon and area committee party members, two PLGA members, four militia platoon commanders, one deputy commander, six militia platoon members, and the remaining belonged to frontal outfits of outlawed CPI (Maoist), he said.

The surrendered cadres have expressed faith in the Constitution and pledged to live a dignified and secure life within the democratic framework. Under the rehabilitation policy, each cadre was given an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 as an incentive, he said.