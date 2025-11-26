41 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; 32 Of Them Carried Rs 1.19 Cr Bounty
Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the state government's rehabilitation policy has been encouraging Maoists to give up violence and return to the mainstream.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST
Bijapur: Forty-one Naxalites, 32 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 1.19 crore on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials said. This comes a week after dreaded Maoist Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra Pradesh.
The cadres, including 12 women, laid down their arms before senior police officials, citing they were impressed by the government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy and "Poona Margham" (rehabilitation for social reintegration drive of Bastar range police), Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.
Thirty-nine of these 41 cadres belonged to the south sub-zonal bureau of Maoists. They all were associated with the Dandakaranya special zonal committee, Telangana state committee, and the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada divisions of the banned outfit, he said.
Among the surrendered Maoists, four were members of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion no.1 and different companies of Maoists, three of area committees, 11 platoon and area committee party members, two PLGA members, four militia platoon commanders, one deputy commander, six militia platoon members, and the remaining belonged to frontal outfits of outlawed CPI (Maoist), he said.
The surrendered cadres have expressed faith in the Constitution and pledged to live a dignified and secure life within the democratic framework. Under the rehabilitation policy, each cadre was given an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 as an incentive, he said.
Among those who surrendered, Pandru Hapka alias Mohan (37), Bandi Hapka (35), Lakkhu Korsa (37), Badru Punem (35), Sukhram Hemla (27), Manjula Hemla (25), Mangali Madvi alias Shanti (29), Jairam Kadiyam (28) and Pando Madkam alias Chandni (35) carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.
Besides, three cadres carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, 12 cadres Rs 2 lakh each, and 8 cadres Rs 1 lakh each, he said. Yadav said the state government's rehabilitation policy has been encouraging Maoists to give up violence and return to the mainstream. He appealed to the remaining Maoists to abandon the path of violence.
"Maoists should abandon misleading and violent ideologies and fearlessly return to society. The government's 'Poona Margham' drive ensures a secure, respectable, and self-reliant future for those who surrender," he said.
Since January 1, 2025, 528 Maoists have been arrested in Bijapur and 560 others have joined the mainstream while 144 have been killed in various encounters in the district. From January 1, 2024 onwards, 790 Maoists have joined the mainstream, and 1,031 Maoists have been arrested while 202 have been killed in various encounters.
