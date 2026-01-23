ETV Bharat / state

Nine Naxalites Carrying Cumultative Bounty Of Rs 47 Lakh Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: Nine Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 47 lakh surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Friday, a senior official said. The surrendered cadres, including seven women, belonged to the Nagri and Sitanadi area committees and Mainpur Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) under the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division in Odisha committee of Maoists, said Amresh Mishra, Inspector General of Police, Raipur Range.

They turned themselves in before senior police officials here, citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and hardships of forest life, and said that they were also impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Of the surrendered ultras, Jyoti alias Jaini (28), secretary of the Sitanadi area committee, and Usha alias Balamma (45), a divisional committee member, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Six others, Ramdas Markam (30), Roni alias Uma (25), Niranjan alias Podia (25), Sindhu alias Somadi (25), Reena alias Chiro (25), and Amila alias Sanni (25), carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, while Lakshmi Punem (18) carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said. Balamma belongs to Telangana, while others are from different districts of Chhattisgarh, he said.