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6 Naga Civilians Killed By Militants Laid To Rest In Manipur's Kangpokpi After 6 Months

Coffins with the mortal remains of six Naga men, who were allegedly killed by Kuki militants, are kept during the final rites at Naga Martyrs' Park, in Kangpokpi on Monday ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: The mortal remains of six Naga civilians, who were killed by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi in May, were laid to rest on Monday at a martyrs' park in the district, officials said. The six civilians were allegedly abducted by suspected militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi in May. Their mutilated bodies were found on June 10 near Leilon Vaiphei.

The mortal remains, which were kept at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, were taken to their native village of Konsakhul under tight security for the funeral rites, the officials said.

A large number of community members turned out at the Naga Martyrs' Park in Kangpokpi to pay their last respects to the six victims. Family members and community leaders had earlier refused to accept the bodies and placed a charter of demands, including abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki groups. However, after six months, their family members accepted the bodies, following a partial agreement to the demands reached during talks between the United Naga Council (UNC), representatives of the Manipur government and the Centre.