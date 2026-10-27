Sexual Assault On 18-Year-Old Woman: 3 Myanmar Nationals Held, Husband Absconding
As per the complaint, the victim came to Hyderabad in May 2026 along with the main accused, who had promised to marry her.
By PTI
Published : October 27, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three Myanmar nationals were on Tuesday apprehended for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman, also from Myanmar, in a rented house here where she was "confined" by her husband, police said.
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Kanchanbagh Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), regarding the alleged repeated sexual assaults, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, a police release said.
The woman's husband and his three friends are Myanmar nationals, police said. As per the complaint, the victim came to Hyderabad in May 2026 along with the main accused, who had promised to marry her.
Their marriage was reportedly solemnised, following which they lived together in a rented house. The complainant stated that, after some time, her husband brought his three associates to stay at the house.
She further alleged that her husband used to lock the house from outside while leaving and that, on different occasions, his associates sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.
On October 23, the house owner, who arrived to collect the pending rent, found the house locked from outside, broke open the lock and found the woman in a room. The complainant subsequently contacted her family members and was taken to the residence of her relative at Balapur in the city.
On October 26, she was brought to Kanchanbagh Police Station, where she lodged a complaint against the accused.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and three accused were apprehended. The main accused, husband of the woman, is absconding, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
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