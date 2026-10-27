ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Assault On 18-Year-Old Woman: 3 Myanmar Nationals Held, Husband Absconding

Hyderabad: Three Myanmar nationals were on Tuesday apprehended for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman, also from Myanmar, in a rented house here where she was "confined" by her husband, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Kanchanbagh Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), regarding the alleged repeated sexual assaults, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, a police release said.

The woman's husband and his three friends are Myanmar nationals, police said. As per the complaint, the victim came to Hyderabad in May 2026 along with the main accused, who had promised to marry her.

Their marriage was reportedly solemnised, following which they lived together in a rented house. The complainant stated that, after some time, her husband brought his three associates to stay at the house.

She further alleged that her husband used to lock the house from outside while leaving and that, on different occasions, his associates sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.