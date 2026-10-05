ETV Bharat / state

Three Mizo Doctors Race Against Time To Save Critically Ill Passenger On Delhi-Aizawl IndiGo Flight

Aizawl: What began as a routine flight from Delhi to Aizawl turned into a race against time when a woman suffering from chronic kidney disease developed severe breathing difficulties mid-air, with her oxygen saturation plunging to around 40 per cent. The incident took place on October 3 aboard an IndiGo flight.

Fortunately for the passenger, three Mizo doctors and a senior medical practitioner from outside the state were on board and sprang into action after the cabin crew made an emergency announcement seeking medical assistance.

Dr Benjamin Khiangte, a gastroenterologist, Dr F Remthangpuii alias Aremi, a paediatrician and critical-care super-specialist, and Dr Willie Lalhruaitluanga, a general surgeon, responded to the call and worked alongside former Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, who had initially attended to the passenger.

The woman (32), who was undergoing dialysis for chronic kidney disease, was returning to Mizoram after travelling to Delhi for treatment.

"Midway, or about an hour before the flight was due to land in Aizawl, she suddenly experienced a medical emergency, and her condition deteriorated. She was having difficulty breathing and her oxygen level was low," Khiangte told PTI.

He initially checked on the passenger after noticing the cabin crew attending to her. "They told me she was stable, but her condition soon worsened," he said.

Khiangte said Karad, newly appointed BJP leader in-charge of Mizoram, who was also travelling on the flight, had initially attended to the woman for around 30 to 35 minutes, but her condition did not improve.

"As the patient did not show improvement, the cabin crew made an announcement asking if there was a doctor on board. At this, I, along with my friends Dr Aremi and Dr Willie, came forward to attend," Khiangte recalled.

The doctors found the woman’s SpO2 level at around 40 per cent and her breathing severely compromised. They administered an inhaler and oxygen, but the aircraft could provide only about four litres per minute because of the limited capacity of its oxygen cylinder, he said.

After administering steroids, her oxygen saturation briefly improved to around 70-80 per cent, prompting the team to continue the flight to Aizawl rather than divert to Kolkata, an option offered by the pilot, he said. The improvement, however, did not last.

Her oxygen level dropped again, and the doctors began considering emergency intubation. The aircraft, however, did not have the equipment required for the procedure. The doctors therefore asked the crew to arrange an ambulance and medical support at Lengpui Airport.