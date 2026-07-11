14 Girls Among 27 Minors Rescued From Jharkhand’s Palamu
The children were allegedly being taken to Bihar's Sasaram for paddy sowing work.
By PTI
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Medininagar: Twenty-seven minor children, including 14 girls, who were allegedly being taken to Bihar's Sasaram for paddy sowing, were rescued in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday. The children, aged between 12 and 16, were rescued from two police station areas, Padwa and Nawabazar, on Friday night following a tip-off, police said.
Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chiranjivi Mandal said the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Palamu, informed police about the children and sought support for their rescue.
"Based on the information, police rescued 14 children from the Padwa police station area and 13 from the Nawabazar police station limits late Friday evening," Mandal said.
The girls were sent to Sakhi One Stop Centre, while the boys were sent to Children's Home, he added. The district Child Welfare Committee has initiated legal proceedings in the case. All the rescued children are residents of the Manika police station area in Latehar district.
"They were being taken to Sasaram in Bihar for paddy sowing work. Some people have been detained for interrogation in the case," another police official said. Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Sekhawat said a detailed probe has been initiated into the case.