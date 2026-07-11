ETV Bharat / state

14 Girls Among 27 Minors Rescued From Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar: Twenty-seven minor children, including 14 girls, who were allegedly being taken to Bihar's Sasaram for paddy sowing, were rescued in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday. The children, aged between 12 and 16, were rescued from two police station areas, Padwa and Nawabazar, on Friday night following a tip-off, police said.

Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chiranjivi Mandal said the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Palamu, informed police about the children and sought support for their rescue.

"Based on the information, police rescued 14 children from the Padwa police station area and 13 from the Nawabazar police station limits late Friday evening," Mandal said.