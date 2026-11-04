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Three Militants Killed In Gunfight Between Rival Groups In Manipur

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: At least three militants were killed in a gunfight between rival groups in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, officials said. A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am between cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and rival groups.

The gunfight took place at Taodaijang village in the Khoupum area of the Naga-majority district, officials said. The bodies of the killed men were recovered by locals.