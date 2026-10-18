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5 Workers Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Punjab's Sangrur; Several Injured

According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down.

PUNJAB WORKERS KILLED
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By PTI

Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: Five workers were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a car ran over them on Lehragaga-Jakhar road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.

According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down. Five workers died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, an official said.

Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal expressed grief over the incident.

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PUNJAB SANGRUR WORKERS DEATH
PUNJAB WORKERS KILLED

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