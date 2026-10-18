ETV Bharat / state

5 Workers Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Punjab's Sangrur; Several Injured

Chandigarh: Five workers were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a car ran over them on Lehragaga-Jakhar road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.

According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down. Five workers died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, an official said.