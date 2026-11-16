ETV Bharat / state

Five Men Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Realtor In Bengaluru Over Financial Dispute

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Five men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a realtor in front of his wife here last week, with investigators saying the murder was allegedly orchestrated by his former friend over a financial dispute, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Kiran Kumar (40), Kiran Gowda (24), Akash (19), Lokesh A (47) and Rudresh M V (39), police said on Monday.

According to police, Kiran Kumar, who was earlier associated with the slain real estate businessman Charan Gowda, allegedly conspired to eliminate him following a financial dispute that had led to their falling out around two years ago.

Kiran Kumar allegedly approached his friend Rudresh, who arranged the killing through an intermediary, identified as Lokesh, a senior police officer said. The murder was allegedly executed by two hired assailants, Kiran Gowda and Akash. Police said the murder was planned for Rs 30 lakh, of which Rs 15 lakh was allegedly paid to the two killers earlier, he said. According to police, on November 13, 40-year-old Charan was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants near his office in Yelahanka, in front of his wife. A native of Channapatna taluk, Charan lived with his family near Kogilu in Yelahanka, police said.