ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Dead In Arunachal Town Fire, 24 Houses Gutted

Itanagar: At least four members of a family died after a major fire swept through a town in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying at least 24 houses, officials said.

The deceased were a woman and her three minor children—two sons and a daughter—while her husband remains missing, raising fears that the toll could increase, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2.30 am and quickly spread to adjoining houses in Parsi-Parlo town, reducing 19 houses to ashes and partially damaging five others, according to the District Disaster Management Officer.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be established, though preliminary reports suggest that it may have originated in a kitchen. “The casualty figure might go up. The extent of damage could only be ascertained after assessment,” Chukhu said.

A team of officials from district headquarters Koloriang had rushed to the spot in the morning to oversee rescue and relief operations. The tragedy has also brought into focus the absence of adequate firefighting facilities in the remote town.

Sources said Parsi-Parlo does not have a fire station, while the fire tender stationed at Koloriang, around 38 km away, reportedly failed to reach the affected area in time. The lack of timely firefighting support is believed to have hampered efforts to control the rapidly spreading flames.