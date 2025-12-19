ETV Bharat / state

41 Maoists Surrender To Telangana Police

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, right, inspects seized weapons after 41 underground cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, including six senior functionaries at the Company Platoon Committee and Divisional Committee levels, surrendered to the state police, in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. ( PTI )

Police said the cadres decided to surrender as the CPI (Maoist) leadership had been arbitrarily deploying members to unfamiliar and distant areas without their consent, often to regions where they lacked basic geographical knowledge and local support.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy addresses a press conference after 41 underground cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, including six senior functionaries at the Company Platoon Committee and Divisional Committee levels, surrendered to the state police, in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (PTI)

The surrendered ultras handed over 24 firearms, including one INSAS LMG, three AK-47 rifles, and five SLR rifles, along with 733 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, to the police. "The surrender represents a significant erosion of organisational strength, morale, and leadership credibility of the CPI (Maoist)," the release said.

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, 41 underground cadres, including six senior functionaries at the Company Platoon Committee and Divisional Committee levels, surrendered to Telangana police, officials said. The cadres formally renounced violence and joined the mainstream of society, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy said in a press release on Friday.

The total eligible reward of Rs 1.46 crore will be disbursed to the surrendered cadres under the state and central relief and rehabilitation policy after completion of documentation and opening of bank accounts, the release added.

In 2025 alone, 509 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres—including two Central Committee members, 11 State Committee members, and three Divisional Committee secretaries—have surrendered to Telangana police, underscoring the steady decline of the organisation, it said. Reddy said the CPI (Maoist) leadership has instructed its cadres to move out of Chhattisgarh and disperse to other areas until March 2026, the deadline set by the Centre for eliminating the menace.

The leadership has told cadres that security operations will be scaled down after this date, allowing them to resume underground activities. However, the police described this assurance as misleading. The DGP said arbitrary deployments to unfamiliar and distant areas had caused serious mobility constraints and acute logistical difficulties, including shortages of essential day-to-day necessities.

Such conditions created growing frustration and hardship among the cadres, compelling many to disengage from the CPI (Maoist) organisation and return to the mainstream of society.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy also responded to the recent shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Australia. He clarified that although the shooter, Sajid Akram, was from Hyderabad, there is no connection between the terrorist incident and Hyderabad. DGP Shivadhar Reddy said that Sajid Akram, who went to Australia for employment in 1998, had visited India six times. He stated that after marrying a European woman in Australia, he came to Hyderabad once with his wife in 1998. He came again in 2004 and in February 2009. He said that he came in June 2011 and again in 2016 for property settlement. DGP Shivadhar Reddy added that he last visited in 2022 to see his mother and sister. It is known that 16 people died in the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach.